Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 price target on Freshpet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut Freshpet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freshpet from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Freshpet from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.57.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $45.51 on Friday. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $25.81 and a 1 year high of $51.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Freshpet will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $470,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,902,232.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,104 shares of company stock worth $8,335,030 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 749.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,538,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,353,000 after buying an additional 2,239,553 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter worth $21,016,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter worth $7,478,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 79.2% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 395,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,746,000 after buying an additional 174,953 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 33.3% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 609,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,765,000 after buying an additional 152,158 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

