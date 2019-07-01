Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given a GBX 310 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GLEN. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price (down from GBX 300 ($3.92)) on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Glencore from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HSBC lowered their target price on Glencore from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 385 ($5.03) target price on Glencore and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 353.69 ($4.62).

Get Glencore alerts:

LON GLEN opened at GBX 273.35 ($3.57) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 269.38. The firm has a market cap of $37.03 billion and a PE ratio of 11.39. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 249.75 ($3.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 385.85 ($5.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

About Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.