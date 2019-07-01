Global Future City (OTCMKTS:FTCY) & Cara Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CARA) Head to Head Analysis

Global Future City (OTCMKTS:FTCY) and Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Global Future City and Cara Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Future City 0 0 0 0 N/A Cara Therapeutics 0 1 9 0 2.90

Cara Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $25.44, suggesting a potential upside of 18.31%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.1% of Cara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Cara Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Global Future City has a beta of -0.67, meaning that its stock price is 167% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cara Therapeutics has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Global Future City and Cara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Future City N/A N/A N/A Cara Therapeutics -443.71% -67.30% -44.37%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Future City and Cara Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Future City $3.50 million 0.00 -$5.60 million N/A N/A Cara Therapeutics $13.47 million 63.45 -$74.01 million ($2.06) -10.44

Global Future City has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cara Therapeutics.

Summary

Cara Therapeutics beats Global Future City on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Future City Company Profile

Global Future City Holding, Inc. is an holding company. It focused in the areas of consumer product sales and EB-5 investments. The company was founded on October 12, 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells. Its lead product candidate includes KORSUVA (CR845/ difelikefalin) injection, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) associated pruritus undergoing hemodialysis, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of dialysis patients suffering from chronic kidney disease-associated pruritus. The company is also developing Oral KORSUVA (CR845/difelikefalin) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pruritus in stage III-V CKD patients; and in Phase I clinical trial for treating pruritus chronic liver disease. In addition, it is developing CR845/difelikefalin Injection, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute post-operative pain; and Oral CR845/difelikefalin that has completed Phase IIb for treating chronic pain, as well as CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of chronic pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845/difelikefalin for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845/difelikefalin in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

