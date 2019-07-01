Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Benchmark restated a buy rating on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Gray Television from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gray Television presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Shares of NYSE:GTN opened at $16.39 on Thursday. Gray Television has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.50.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. Gray Television had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gray Television will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTN. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Gray Television during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,227,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Gray Television by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,862,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,876 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gray Television by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,108,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,040,000 after acquiring an additional 758,058 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gray Television during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,641,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Gray Television by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,267,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,677,000 after acquiring an additional 493,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

