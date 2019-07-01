Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Greenbrier Companies has set its FY 2019 guidance at $3.60-3.80 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $3.60-3.80 EPS.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $658.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.42 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Greenbrier Companies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $30.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $985.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.76. Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $26.94 and a twelve month high of $64.87.

Several research firms have weighed in on GBX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

In other news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $71,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,870.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 7,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $273,251.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,301.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

