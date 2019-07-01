GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $22.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $21.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. GRIFOLS S A/S has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.75.

NASDAQ GRFS opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.79. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $22.05. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. GRIFOLS S A/S had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. GRIFOLS S A/S’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 9.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,125,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,078,000 after purchasing an additional 453,032 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 628.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 115,170 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 502.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 134,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 112,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,443,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 16,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 79.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 210,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 93,510 shares in the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

