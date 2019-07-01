GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.71.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GRUB. Citigroup upgraded GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on GrubHub in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on GrubHub in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus lowered GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of GRUB traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,595,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. GrubHub has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $149.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.30.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.19. GrubHub had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $323.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GrubHub will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney bought 15,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,035.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,594.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel Pike Hall sold 2,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $211,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $70,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,365 shares of company stock worth $247,170. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GrubHub by 114.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 690,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,980,000 after purchasing an additional 369,316 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in GrubHub by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,028,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $418,821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342,673 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in GrubHub by 4,218.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 25,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 24,889 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 49,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horiko Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,244,000.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

