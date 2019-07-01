HC Wainwright Analysts Give Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) a $33.00 Price Target

HC Wainwright set a $33.00 price target on Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WVE. BidaskClub raised Wave Life Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Wave Life Sciences to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine cut Wave Life Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wave Life Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.80.

Shares of WVE stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Wave Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $56.00.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.66 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 120.60% and a negative net margin of 971.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WVE. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 17.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

