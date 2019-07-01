HC Wainwright Boosts Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Price Target to $23.00

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRCA opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $298.73 million and a P/E ratio of -8.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.81. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $20.24.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Matt Davidson sold 4,345 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total transaction of $36,889.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 102,507 shares of company stock worth $990,202 in the last quarter. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 950.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 292,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 264,651 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the first quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 70,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 267,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 12,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.