HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,804,900 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the May 15th total of 2,648,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 659,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

HDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Nomura downgraded HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.63 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $130.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $112.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.22. HDFC Bank has a 1 year low of $85.43 and a 1 year high of $130.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Beacon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.