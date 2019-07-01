Head to Head Contrast: Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) & Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO)

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) and Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Osisko gold royalties and Eldorado Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko gold royalties -28.58% 1.55% 1.21% Eldorado Gold -97.68% -1.40% -1.02%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Osisko gold royalties and Eldorado Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko gold royalties $378.44 million 4.28 -$81.46 million $0.15 69.60 Eldorado Gold $459.00 million 2.01 -$361.88 million ($0.17) -34.24

Osisko gold royalties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eldorado Gold. Eldorado Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Osisko gold royalties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Osisko gold royalties pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Eldorado Gold does not pay a dividend. Osisko gold royalties pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Osisko gold royalties has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Osisko gold royalties and Eldorado Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko gold royalties 0 3 4 0 2.57 Eldorado Gold 1 5 2 0 2.13

Osisko gold royalties presently has a consensus price target of $17.17, suggesting a potential upside of 64.43%. Eldorado Gold has a consensus price target of $5.02, suggesting a potential downside of 13.83%. Given Osisko gold royalties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Osisko gold royalties is more favorable than Eldorado Gold.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.0% of Osisko gold royalties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.5% of Eldorado Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Osisko gold royalties beats Eldorado Gold on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine. The company also has a 100% silver stream on the Mantos Blancos copper mine in Chile. It holds a portfolio of approximately 136 royalties, streams, and precious metal offtakes in North America; and owns rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects primarily in Canada. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil. It also holds 95% interests in Olympias gold mine, Stratoni silver-lead-zinc mine, and Skouries gold-copper project in Greece; and 80.5% interests in Certej gold-silver project in Romania. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

