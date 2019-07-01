Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their buy rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $70.00 target price on Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $69.00 target price on Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $61.00 target price on Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.47.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $50.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.90. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $44.56 and a 52-week high of $73.74.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $720.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.29 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 2.65%. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently 2,028.57%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

