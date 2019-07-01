HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Research Coverage Started at HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

HENKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut HENKEL AG & CO/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut HENKEL AG & CO/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

HENKY stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.42. The company has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $28.85.

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. HENKEL AG & CO/S had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that HENKEL AG & CO/S will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

