HSBC Analysts Give Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) a $46.00 Price Target

HSBC set a $46.00 target price on Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WTR. Macquarie set a $37.00 price target on shares of Aqua America and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aqua America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aqua America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Aqua America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Aqua America in a report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Aqua America has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.67.

Shares of WTR opened at $41.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.18. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Aqua America has a 1-year low of $32.09 and a 1-year high of $42.14.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $201.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.17 million. Aqua America had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aqua America will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.219 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Aqua America’s payout ratio is 62.41%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Aqua America during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Aqua America by 1,365.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aqua America during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aqua America during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in Aqua America by 120.5% during the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

