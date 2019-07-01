HSBC Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €107.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €107.00 ($124.42) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €101.00 ($117.44) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €89.00 ($103.49) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €96.59 ($112.31).

Get Henkel AG & Co KGaA alerts:

FRA:HEN3 opened at €86.02 ($100.02) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €84.63. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($150.76).

About Henkel AG & Co KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.