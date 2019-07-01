HSBC Boosts Croda International (LON:CRDA) Price Target to GBX 5,850

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its target price lifted by HSBC from GBX 5,400 ($70.56) to GBX 5,850 ($76.44) in a research note released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CRDA has been the topic of several other research reports. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,750 ($62.07) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.72) target price on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Croda International from GBX 3,900 ($50.96) to GBX 3,905 ($51.03) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Croda International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,970.50 ($64.95).

Shares of CRDA stock opened at GBX 5,120 ($66.90) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion and a PE ratio of 27.71. Croda International has a 52-week low of GBX 4,499.12 ($58.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,460 ($71.34). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,169.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

In other Croda International news, insider Tom Brophy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,143 ($67.20), for a total transaction of £102,860 ($134,404.81).

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

