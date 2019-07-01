HSBC Reiterates “€74.00” Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

HSBC set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €74.06 ($86.11).

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of BN opened at €74.50 ($86.63) on Friday. Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a one year high of €72.13 ($83.87). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €72.23.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.