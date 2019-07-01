Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Hub Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group set a $44.00 price target on Hub Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hub Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cowen upgraded Hub Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Hub Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.45.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $41.98 on Friday. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $56.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Hub Group had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 176.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

