Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Coverage Initiated at CIBC

CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) in a report released on Thursday morning, FirstToMarketsRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on INFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinity Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.67.

NASDAQ:INFI opened at $1.80 on Thursday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.54.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 million. Equities research analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 482,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 127,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 30,622 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,101,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 35,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 91,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.33% of the company’s stock.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

