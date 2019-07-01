Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Lowered to “Buy” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has $91.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $111.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Inogen from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Inogen from $160.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Inogen from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Inogen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.60.

INGN stock opened at $66.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 7.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.45. Inogen has a twelve month low of $62.31 and a twelve month high of $287.79.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $90.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.69 million. Inogen had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inogen will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 180.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 55,580 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 35,747 shares during the period. Sapphire Star Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 7,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,160 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,474,000 after acquiring an additional 16,183 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

