Insider Buying: Ardent Leisure Ltd (ASX:ALG) Insider Purchases A$1,115,385.25 in Stock

Ardent Leisure Ltd (ASX:ALG) insider Gary Weiss acquired 1,091,375 shares of Ardent Leisure stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.02 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of A$1,115,385.25 ($791,053.37).

Gary Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, Gary Weiss acquired 2,500,000 shares of Ardent Leisure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.13 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of A$2,820,000.00 ($2,000,000.00).

On Wednesday, May 29th, Gary Weiss acquired 2,000,000 shares of Ardent Leisure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.24 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of A$2,480,000.00 ($1,758,865.25).

On Wednesday, May 15th, Gary Weiss acquired 2,200,000 shares of Ardent Leisure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.25 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of A$2,739,000.00 ($1,942,553.19).

On Friday, May 10th, Gary Weiss acquired 4,000,000 shares of Ardent Leisure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.25 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of A$4,980,000.00 ($3,531,914.89).

On Monday, April 15th, Gary Weiss acquired 1,864,397 shares of Ardent Leisure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.18 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of A$2,199,988.46 ($1,560,275.50).

Ardent Leisure stock opened at A$1.08 ($0.77) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$1.16. Ardent Leisure Ltd has a one year low of A$0.99 ($0.70) and a one year high of A$1.68 ($1.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $518.08 million and a P/E ratio of -5.27.

Ardent Leisure

Ardent Leisure Group Limited invests in and operates leisure and entertainment businesses in Australia and the United States. The company operates through US Entertainment Centres and Australian Theme Parks segments. The US Entertainment Centres segment operates 41 entertainment centers in Texas, Arizona, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Kansas, Florida, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Maryland, and Delaware.

