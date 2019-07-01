Insider Buying: Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Director Purchases $24,999.11 in Stock

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 15,923 shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $24,999.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 348,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,119.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.79. The company has a market cap of $44.28 million, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of -0.60.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

