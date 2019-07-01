Insider Buying: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Director Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Director Jeffrey York acquired 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $550,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $32.88 on Monday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $35.63.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

