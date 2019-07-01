Insider Buying: Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director Purchases $138,306.09 in Stock

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director David A. Ramsay bought 58,357 shares of Savara stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.37 per share, for a total transaction of $138,306.09. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,303.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ SVRA opened at $2.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $84.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.95. Savara Inc has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $13.25.

Get Savara alerts:

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Research analysts forecast that Savara Inc will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Savara from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Roth Capital set a $10.00 target price on shares of Savara and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Savara from $22.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Savara by 224.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 142,140 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Savara by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Savara by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,199,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,654,000 after buying an additional 29,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Savara by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Savara by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 846,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,408,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.