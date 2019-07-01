Insider Buying: Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA) CFO Acquires $13,150.00 in Stock

Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA) CFO Timothy John Benjamin acquired 500 shares of Seneca Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $13,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Seneca Foods stock opened at $27.83 on Monday. Seneca Foods Corp has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENEA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Seneca Foods by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,081,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,509,000 after buying an additional 24,868 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Seneca Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in Seneca Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $564,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 17,516 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Seneca Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Seneca Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

