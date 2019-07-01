Insider Selling: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) COO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) COO Jennifer Banks sold 2,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $279,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,734 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,068.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $141.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12 month low of $109.04 and a 12 month high of $153.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.57). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $358.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “average” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 116,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,965,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,263,717,000 after acquiring an additional 369,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

