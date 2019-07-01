Insider Selling: Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Major Shareholder Sells $1,028,625,000.00 in Stock

Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 37,500,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $1,028,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $26.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Invitation Homes Inc has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $27.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 116.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.16.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.26). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $435.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Invitation Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,354,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,203,000 after buying an additional 480,942 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

INVH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. BTIG Research set a $27.00 price objective on Invitation Homes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet raised Invitation Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI cut Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.