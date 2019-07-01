Insider Selling: Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) COO Sells $710,023.05 in Stock

Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 47,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $710,023.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kenneth Hoberman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Kenneth Hoberman sold 9,107 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $141,067.43.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Kenneth Hoberman sold 25,817 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $368,408.59.

Shares of STML opened at $15.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $669.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.57. Stemline Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $17.85.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stemline Therapeutics Inc will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Stemline Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Stemline Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Stemline Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 327.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

STML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $23.00 price objective on Stemline Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $33.00 price objective on Stemline Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

