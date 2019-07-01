Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price raised by Piper Jaffray Companies from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a positive rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Insulet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Insulet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research raised Insulet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Northland Securities downgraded Insulet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Insulet from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Insulet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $119.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.99. Insulet has a 1-year low of $70.80 and a 1-year high of $122.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,387.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Insulet had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $159.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Insulet will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Colleran sold 7,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $701,711.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 28,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.60, for a total value of $3,078,484.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,733.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,289 shares of company stock valued at $5,225,737. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at $48,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 1,037.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 384.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

