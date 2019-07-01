International Personal Finance’s (IPF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 388 ($5.07) price objective on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of IPF opened at GBX 120 ($1.57) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 160.79. The company has a market cap of $267.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.41. International Personal Finance has a 1-year low of GBX 155 ($2.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 254.60 ($3.33).

In other news, insider John Mangelaars bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.27) per share, with a total value of £26,100 ($34,104.27). Also, insider Justin Lockwood sold 5,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.68), for a total value of £11,313.95 ($14,783.68).

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit products in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurances; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans.

