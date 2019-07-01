Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $176.16 Million

Analysts expect Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) to post sales of $176.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $182.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $172.68 million. Investors Bancorp posted sales of $182.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full-year sales of $712.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $700.97 million to $733.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $751.62 million, with estimates ranging from $736.06 million to $778.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $173.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.65 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 19.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.61.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.13. 1,425,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.94. Investors Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 18,776.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,663 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the first quarter worth $130,000. Ffcm LLC increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1,771.4% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 11,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

