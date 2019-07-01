Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) PT Raised to C$6.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$3.30 to C$3.40 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock opened at C$4.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 24.96 and a quick ratio of 24.63. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12-month low of C$2.00 and a 12-month high of C$4.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.47.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Mines will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martie Cloete sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.30, for a total value of C$35,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 377,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,244,350.80. Also, Senior Officer Mark Sean Farren sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.22, for a total transaction of C$64,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 324,887 shares in the company, valued at C$1,046,136.14. Insiders sold a total of 31,800 shares of company stock worth $103,960 over the last ninety days.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. The company explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. Its projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt, as well as explores Western Foreland project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

