J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on the grocer’s stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 225 ($2.94).

SBRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC cut their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a reduce rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 236.60 ($3.09).

LON SBRY opened at GBX 195.95 ($2.56) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 198.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion and a PE ratio of 22.02. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of GBX 185.94 ($2.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 341.80 ($4.47).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. This is a boost from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 3.55%. J Sainsbury’s payout ratio is 1.24%.

In other J Sainsbury news, insider Michael Andrew Coupe acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 231 ($3.02) per share, for a total transaction of £231,000 ($301,842.41). Insiders acquired a total of 100,165 shares of company stock valued at $23,134,534 in the last quarter.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail  Food; Retail  General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

