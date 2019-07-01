J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. J Sainsbury presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:JSAIY opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $17.70.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail  Food; Retail  General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

