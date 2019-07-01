Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €35.00 Price Target for Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NOEJ has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Norma Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €49.21 ($57.23).

NOEJ opened at €36.44 ($42.37) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €36.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48. Norma Group has a twelve month low of €33.70 ($39.19) and a twelve month high of €61.50 ($71.51).

Norma Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

