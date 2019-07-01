Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.56.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LCI shares. ValuEngine raised Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Lannett in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

LCI traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $6.05. 655,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,885. Lannett has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The company has a market cap of $238.30 million, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.73.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $172.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.55 million. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 25.79% and a negative net margin of 39.84%. Lannett’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lannett will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Farber bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,096,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,357,969.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 18,000 shares of company stock worth $118,050. Company insiders own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Lannett by 5.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Lannett by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Lannett by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Lannett by 105.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Lannett by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

