LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $133.00 price target on shares of LHC Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of LHC Group to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of LHC Group to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $93.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. LHC Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.58.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $119.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $80.84 and a 52 week high of $122.20.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $502.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.16 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Research analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keith G. Myers sold 5,164 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total transaction of $561,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 12,000 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.20, for a total transaction of $1,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,433 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,198 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in LHC Group by 790.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in LHC Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in LHC Group by 1,045.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LHC Group in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in LHC Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.