Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of LBRDA stock opened at $102.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 12.76 and a quick ratio of 12.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.10. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 1 year low of $68.76 and a 1 year high of $103.21.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 507.95%. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,436,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,676,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,675,000 after acquiring an additional 356,233 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,127,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,028,000 after acquiring an additional 56,177 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 2,867.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 44,817 shares during the period. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

