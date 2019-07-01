Liberum Capital Reaffirms Under Review Rating for Staffline Group (LON:STAF)

Liberum Capital restated their under review rating on shares of Staffline Group (LON:STAF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Staffline Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Get Staffline Group alerts:

Staffline Group stock opened at GBX 118.80 ($1.55) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 318.77. Staffline Group has a 12 month low of GBX 90.20 ($1.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,360 ($17.77). The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.91.

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services to industry; and services in the welfare to work arena and skills training in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Recruitment and PeoplePlus. It provides labor solutions to the agriculture, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors under the Staffline OnSite, Select Appointments, Staffline Express, Driving Plus, Staffline Agriculture, Brightwork, and Diamond Recruitment brand names; and employability, skills, and well-being services to central and local government, and commercial customers under the PeoplePlus brand.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Staffline Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffline Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.