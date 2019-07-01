Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Receives $6.50 Average PT from Analysts

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLNW. BidaskClub raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $2.82. 807,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,061. Limelight Networks has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $5.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $310.20 million, a P/E ratio of -140.50 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Limelight Networks had a net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $43.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Limelight Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLNW. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 46,463 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Limelight Networks by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,278 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Limelight Networks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 307,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 363,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 29,722 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 603,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 364,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.