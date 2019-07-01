Loop Capital Boosts Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $225.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price hoisted by Loop Capital from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $211.21.

Facebook stock opened at $193.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.17. Facebook has a one year low of $123.02 and a one year high of $218.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market cap of $550.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.80). Facebook had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 33.17%. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Facebook will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total value of $10,436,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 255,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.27, for a total transaction of $44,957,663.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,544,304 shares of company stock worth $275,717,463 over the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $18,714,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $5,196,000. Ruggie Capital Group lifted its holdings in Facebook by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 446 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in Facebook by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 36,210 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Facebook by 12,051.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 417,657 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $68,688,000 after buying an additional 414,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

