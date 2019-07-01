Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Price Target Cut to C$1.80

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Lucara Diamond from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Scotiabank reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$2.25 price target (up from C$1.83) on shares of Lucara Diamond in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Lucara Diamond from C$2.40 to C$2.15 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Shares of TSE LUC opened at C$1.58 on Thursday. Lucara Diamond has a fifty-two week low of C$1.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $626.84 million and a PE ratio of 23.94.

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$64.75 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Lucara Diamond will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Lucara Diamond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.44%.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company operates in two segments, Karowe Mine, and Corporate and Other. It holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine, as well as two prospecting licenses located in Botswana.

