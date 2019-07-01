Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) will report $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.13. Magic Software Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.64 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on shares of Magic Software Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

NASDAQ:MGIC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.13. 18,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,755. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.38 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.70.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $324,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 81.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,173 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 3.9% during the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 126,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. boosted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 15.4% during the first quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 555,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 73,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 30.6% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter. 15.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

