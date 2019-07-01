Maxim Group Reiterates Buy Rating for OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS)

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“OncoSec announced a collaboration agreement with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute whereby OncoSec acquired an exclusive option to licensing rights to CAR-T candidates and associated IP from research being conducted the Marasco Laboratory.”,” Maxim Group’s analyst wrote.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OncoSec Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine upgraded OncoSec Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of ONCS stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. OncoSec Medical has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20.

In related news, Director Alpha Holdings, Inc. bought 491,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,541,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,491,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,941,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 484.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 83,150 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 28,914 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 163,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 240,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. Its lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.