MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) Price Target Raised to $148.00

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $143.00 to $148.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MCCORMICK & CO /SH currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.67.

NYSE:MKC opened at $155.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.24. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a one year low of $113.89 and a one year high of $159.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.47.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is presently 45.88%.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, major shareholder Alan D. Wilson sold 94,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total value of $14,298,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,286,582.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total value of $596,408.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,733,304.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,465 shares of company stock valued at $16,624,484 in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

