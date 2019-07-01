Mizuho Raises Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Price Target to $65.00

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZGNX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zogenix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zogenix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Svb Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Zogenix from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Guggenheim cut shares of Zogenix from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.75.

Zogenix stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.24. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.92. Zogenix has a 12-month low of $33.43 and a 12-month high of $62.75.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zogenix will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Zogenix by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,708,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,040,000 after purchasing an additional 524,829 shares during the period. RA Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zogenix by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,854,000 after purchasing an additional 503,400 shares during the period. venBio Select Advisor LLC boosted its stake in Zogenix by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC now owns 1,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,009,000 after purchasing an additional 517,087 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zogenix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,460,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Zogenix by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 564,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,065,000 after purchasing an additional 430,698 shares during the period.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

