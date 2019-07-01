Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MobileIron, Inc. is engaged in providing security and management solutions for mobile applications, content, and devices. The Company provides software tools for device management, activity intelligence, and security. MobileIron offers multi-OS mobile device management software, mobile application management, Wireless Expense Management, Enterprise Mobility, Mobile Device Security and Bring-Your-Own-Device privacy controls, MobileIron Virtual Smartphone Platform. It serves financial services, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional services, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries in the United States and internationally. MobileIron, Inc. is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MOBL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Mobileiron in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Mobileiron stock opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $674.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.70. Mobileiron has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.60.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $48.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.10 million. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 80.43% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. Mobileiron’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mobileiron will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Simon Biddiscombe sold 45,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $281,806.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,572,506.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $60,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 557,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,617.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,538 shares of company stock worth $672,446 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOBL. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileiron in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileiron in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileiron in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Mobileiron by 2,038.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 15,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

About Mobileiron

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

