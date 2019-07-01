Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $132.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Motorcar Parts of America updated its FY 2020 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ MPAA opened at $21.41 on Monday. Motorcar Parts of America has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $27.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.64.

MPAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 11.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 63,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 9,705 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the period.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

