MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Rating Reiterated by Zacks Investment Research

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by Zacks Investment Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MSM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. William Blair cut MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.56.

NYSE:MSM opened at $74.26 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $69.81 and a fifty-two week high of $90.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.94.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 2,126 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $177,521.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 5,404 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $443,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,212.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

