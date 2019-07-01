MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MYR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised MYR Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered MYR Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $34.00 price target on MYR Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $620.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.70. MYR Group has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $39.60.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $468.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.83 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 1.98%. MYR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MYR Group will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYRG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in MYR Group by 698.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in MYR Group by 472.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in MYR Group by 386.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MYR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

